A Plato woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon west of Niangua, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ana C. Quinn, 79, of Niangua, was driving her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country southbound on Highway CC one and a half miles west of Niangua when she failed to yield and made a left-hand turn in front of a 2004 Cadillac CTS driven by Amanda K. Nugent, 24, of Plato, the patrol said.

Nugent suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Cox South in Springfield.

Both were wearing safety devices. Nugent’s vehicle suffered extensive damage, and Quinn’s suffered moderate.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. W. Philpott.