The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Elizabeth Romero, 36, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 6, in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on Hawthorne Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

A computer check revealed Romero also had two active Willow Springs warrants for operating a vehicle without a valid license. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

On Sept. 19, an officer responded at about 5:15 p.m. to a report of loud yelling and possible gunfire at an Oak Hill Drive residence.

The officer made contact with a man and woman there and they said they had been arguing over getting the roof put up on the house before the rain, and nothing physical had occurred. When questioned about the possible gun shot, they told the officer they had been using a nail gun on there roof.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.

A 20-year-old Houston man came to the police station on Sept. 13 to report that his Taurus 9-millimeter pistol valued at $300 was missing and might have been stolen.

The man told an officer the gun had been in his vehicle and someone had broken into it a couple of weeks earlier and he didn’t notice it was missing until a later date.

An officer was dispatched Sept. 17 regarding a report of a black-and-white dog inside the front lobby of the Texas County Justice Center.

The officer observed the dog and knew it belonged to a man who had been cited for allowing it to run at large.

Perry J. Mace, 60, of 113 Hickory Street in Houston, was issued another citation for allowing an animal to run at large.

Billy J. Goodwin, 47, of 713 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was arrested Sept. 18 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge.

An officer who was aware of one of the warrants made the arrest after observing Goodwin riding a bicycle on Hamrick Street. He was taken to jail.