This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Thursday is National Good Neighbor Day across the country, and a big event is planned in Houston. Organizers report that 5,000 roses will be given to neighbors across Texas County.

Volunteers will gather on Tuesday to start removing leaves and thorns from roses so they can be individually wrapped and bundled for distribution on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The rose giveaway — recipients keep one rose and pass the other 11 to their friends and neighbors — is a model for other communities in the state over the years, and it has received statewide recognition for organizer Shari McCallister, who birthed the event from D & L Florist. Local businesses and individuals pitch in to help sponsor the day.

Now, the state celebrates Missouri Good Neighbor Week from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. (After a bill was signed in 2022).