Entities in south-central Missouri were awarded nearly $3.7 million for community projects Tuesday through the Missouri Community Block Grant program. In all, $11 million went to 22 communities in Missouri.

In the region, funds went to: Phelps County, $525,000, senior citizen improvements; Mountain Grove, $634,568, street work; Douglas County, $653,550, maintenance shed improvements; Shannon County, $520,786; Howell County, $714,658, client services building improvements; Ava, $646,188, street rehabilitation and improvements.

“Maintaining infrastructure is vital to keeping Missourians safe and communities strong,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant Program is another way we’re investing in critical infrastructure and improving public safety statewide. These grants are funding projects that benefit communities’ well-being while increasing their capacity for future economic growth.”

Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures and construction of new public facilities.

“Projects funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program help Missourians prosper by making needed improvements to the infrastructure and facilities they rely on every day,” said Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. “As a result of this program, communities are provided opportunities for growth that strengthen our entire state’s economy.”