Rev. Donald Austin Case passed away Sept. 3, 2023, at his home in Beulah, Mo. at the age of 76 years. He was born Jan. 11, 1947, to Austin and Bertha Case in Beulah and he spent his entire life living in the Beulah area.

On June 2, 1965, Donald Case and Betty Lou Hilgert were married at the home of Betty’s parents, George and Leona Hilgert in Beulah.

To this marriage, three sons were born, Darrell Case, Michael Case and Gary Case.

Donald will be sadly missed by his wife, Betty; sons and families, Darrell and Dondra Case, Michael and Chrystal Case, and Gary Case and Katrina Curnutt grandchildren, Rose Case, Jacob Case, Lilly Case, Autumn and Drew Hale, Colton Case, Jack Case, Jared Case, Taylor Bradshaw, Tyler Bradshaw, Ryan Case, Dylan Case and Jennifer Case and family; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Welch, Jaxson Case, Huntley Case, Stone Case, and Lawson Case. Donald also leaves three brothers, Wayne Case and family, Lonnie and Mary Case and family, and Jerry and Venita Case and family; and one brother-in-law, Eldon White. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Donald in death are his parents, Austin and Bertha Case; grandparents, Squire and Mattie Case, and John and Emma Blair; father and mother-in-law, George and Leona Hilgert; sisters, Marjorie Karnes and husband, Zelmon Karnes, Mary Ramsey, and Cynthia White.

Don loved his family very much and always enjoyed spending time with them hunting and fishing or talking to them about the Lord. Telling people about Jesus was his life and seeing souls saved. For about 30 years he had been a pastor at Anutt Full Gospel Church. He will be sadly missed by all his family and church family.

A visitation for Don was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Rambo Assembly of God Church in Beulah. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. with Lonnie Case and Bobby Karnes officiating. Interment followed at Beulah Cemetery, pallbearers were Colton Case, Dylan Case, Ryan Case, Jacob Case, Jared Case, and Phil Curry. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

PAID