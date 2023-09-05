Robert Paul Tabor, 48, son of Terry Tabor and Patricia (Longley) Williamson, was born March 5, 1975, in Las Vegas, Nev. He lost his final fight with cancer on Sept. 2, 2023, in his home in Raymondville surrounded by family and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Elenor Longley, grandfather Paul Tabor, his father Terry Tabor, his father-in-law Brine Wilson Sr, his daughter Bobbi Lynn Tabor and companion Miss Lady.

He is survived by his wife Tonia of Raymondville, his daughter Ktlyn of Raymondville, his grandmother Rosa Lee Tabor of Strafford, his mother and stepfather Patricia and David of Marshfield, his stepmother Donna of Strafford, his brother Clinton of Marshfield, his mother-in-law Patricia DeWitt of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews.

Robert spent his childhood in Charleston, S.C. before moving to Strafford, Mo. where he attended high school.

Aug. 3, 2007, marked a special day in his life when he married his wife Tonia Wilson in Springfield. The two were blessed with a wonderful daughter, Ktlyn.

He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church in Houston and had received Christ as his savior.

Robert joined the Missouri National Guard in 2006 and was an NCO with D Company 3-138th Infantry Regiment. He quickly rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was well respected and liked by the members of his unit, mentoring his soldiers and proving himself as a professional leader.

Robert enjoyed being outdoors. He loved taking his family and friends to the rivers to fish and camp and loved to cuddle and play with his dogs. He always tried to make others laugh and had an infectious smile, always trying to be able to spend time with everyone. His mornings were his time to drink his coffee while writing in his books, having several published. He would spend time working out and loved to run in marathons, earning several medals. He devoted a lot of his time to Ktlyn and her friends, Natalie McGaughey and Lillie Pursifull, and treasured every moment he had watching them grow. But still, his greatest enjoyment and proudest moments were spending time with the two loves of his life, his wife and daughter.

A committal service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 E Seminole St., Springfield, Mo. 65804. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

