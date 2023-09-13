Sales taxes collected in Texas County is finished up for August, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $88,523.67 for the month. That was up $30,100.79 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $711,135.38 has been collected. That’s up $301,641.77 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $112,047.85 for the month, a decrease of $15,591.90 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $898,159.46, a decrease of $21,741.90 from the same period last year.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $72,926.78 for August and $602,946.61 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.