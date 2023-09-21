Eight children are injured after a Thursday morning accident west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Judy M. Harris, 60, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet school bus westbound on Hwy. M when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign. She then returned to the roadway before running off the left side and striking an embankment before coming to rest, patrol said.

Harris was wearing a safety device. Three four-year-olds, a six-year-old, two nine-year-olds and two twelve-year-olds were injured in the crash alongside Harris. Everyone was transported by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. R. Chronister.