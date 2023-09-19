The Houston School District’s safety committee meets regularly to identify issues and concerns on campus.

During a recent meeting, according to the superintendent’s newsletter, these actions were taken:

•Added 12 exterior cameras.

•Additional communication radios have been dispensed to staff.

•Medical kits have been obtained and soon will be installed that can be used in the event of a serious physical injury.

•Rolling out a new state-funded mobile emergency alerting app — Raptor — that allows teachers and others to rapidly alert school staff and first responders to emergency situations. The alert app will be available free to schools and users.

•Added fencing in three locations: An electrical transformer, Tiger Fieldhouse and propane tanks.

•Awaiting installation of new doors and locks to update the lock system.

•Identified areas to address and correct on campus.