A Dixon man is facing two charges following an arrest at approximately 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to a probable cause statement.

Matthew Wayne Calvert, born in 1970, was pulled over on U.S. 63 north of Cloverdale Road for failing to drive on the right side of the road and speeding. Trooper Nathan Poynter reported smelling a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, observing slurred speech and bloodshot and watery eyes while conducting the traffic stop.

Calvert stated that he had been drinking. Following a field sobriety test, Poynter determined Calvert to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest for driving while intoxicated. A blood alcohol test determined a concentration of 0.137%, above the 0.08% legal limit.

During an interview concerning Calvert’s sexual offender registry, he granted Poynter consent to search his phone. During the search, multiple social media accounts not listed on his registry were located. Calvert acknowledged having the apps and stated they were not on the registry because he did not know he needed to register them.

The phone was seized as evidence and he was placed on a 24-hour hold before receiving formal charges from the Texas County Prosecutor for failure to register as a sex offender and driving while intoxicated.

He is held on a $1,500 cash-only bond.