The Shannon County Museum will host its 2023 fall history program at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the museum in Eminence.

Ben Timson will present the history of Cedar Grove, an extinct village of Shannon County. Timson’s parents bought a farm near Cedar Grove in 1955.

Timson will discuss the beginning of the village, called Riverside in 1875, its rise during the timber boom and its decline to extinction in 1957.

For the past five years, he, his wife Kathy and Ruth Maxwell have investigated the history of the village. They have written a book about the village’s history, which is currently in the publication process.