This is the first column of many to come about the monthly happenings at the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

The month of August is normally when all Missouri sheriffs get together for our summer conference and attend training that is beneficial to our offices. One of the highlights of this year’s conference was having the opportunity to listen to a featured speaker, Daryl Davis. Davis is known for two things: his talents as a blues musician and attending KKK rallies.

The KKK rally part may not sound like a good thing, but the unique thing is Mr. Davis is a black man. Davis told us his stories about attending rallies and befriending Klansmen, and eventually convincing several to leave the Klan. The key message from Mr. Davis was that if we are willing to talk to people that we disagree with, even people with completely different ideologies, we might be able to find common ground and even change people with evil intent.

The Missouri Sheriff’s Association publishes a seasonal magazine, and I was one of four sheriffs featured on the cover of the summer magazine. If you would like to view the magazine and read the article about the sheriffs, it can be viewed on the website www.mosheriffs.com.

If anyone is interested in joining the association as an honorary member ($25) there is a section on the website for that also. Honorary members receive the magazine directly in the mail. I remember when I was a kid, seeing the honorary member stickers on my granddad’s cars. Way before the internet it was a much bigger deal.

In December of each year, the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies and first responders have an event where we take underprivileged kids shopping for Christmas at the Houston Walmart. Throughout the year, various organizations have fundraising events to provide the money. There are a couple of events taking place in September that I would like to highlight.

On Sept. 9, 2023, Texas County law enforcement will take on Wright County law enforcement in a softball game that begins at 6 p.m. On Sept. 23, 2023, Texas County law enforcement will square off against local firefighters at 6 p.m. Both games will be played at the Tiger High School baseball field in Houston. The public is invited to come out and enjoy the game and donate to the shop with a hero program. Sponsorship is also available for these events. For more information, please contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.

August was a fairly busy month for the sheriff’s office, and it got off to a rough start. On Aug. 4, 2023, the deputies and I were involved in a standoff with a wanted sex offender barricaded in a residence on Venable Drive.

About two hours into that incident, dispatch advised us of a fatal shooting in the Licking area. These types of calls unfortunately happen even in our rural area; however, it is rare for us to have multiple critical incidents taking place at one time. The deputies all did their jobs well including some who had to be called in early from home to help respond. During August, the sheriff’s office took many reports including assaults, burglary stealing and animal bites to name a few.

September looks to be a very busy month for public events and parades, and I look forward to visiting with folks. If anyone has questions for me, I can be reached by calling 417-967-4165 and entering extension 1200 during the phone menu.