Simmons Bank in Houston recently awarded two grants to the Houston School District totaling $2,000.

The Houston Schools band department is the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Simmons Bank. Sam Van Dielen, director, said the funds will be used for instrument repair and to keep the costs of instrument rentals lower for students.

Health Sciences at Houston Schools has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Simmons Bank to assist with the costs of training and certification for HHS students.

These are mini grants that are awarded from the Simmons First Foundation.