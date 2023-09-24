This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A softball game to raise funds for the annual “Shop with a Hero” Christmas event raised $2,600 Saturday night at Tiger Field.

The annual Houston Lions Club Texas County Siren Bowl pits law enforcement against firefighters. Another $215 was generated for a child fighting illness. Law enforcement won the game.

The annual shopping event pairs children with first responders, making the holiday season merrier for many children in the county.

A silent auction and concessions also generated funds.