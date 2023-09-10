Six persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash about four miles west of Licking on Highway 17.

Cpl. Stacy Crewse of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old female of Nixa traveled into the westbound path of a 2021 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jenna L. Miller, 35, of Hartsburg.

The 16-year-old girl and passenger, a 13-year-old boy, were to seek treatment for minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, Crewse said.

Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was to seek her own treatment with minor injuries. A passenger, Keith Miller, 36, of Hartsburg, was taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla with moderate injuries. Two juveniles — a 5-year-old female and a 6-year-old male — had minor injuries and were taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health.

Both vehicles had extensive damage. Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Jason Sentman and the Licking Police Department.

