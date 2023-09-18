A 52-year-old inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Friday evening at South Cox Hospital in Springfield.
Orien Owens was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Wright County.
He had been in prison since September 2006.
Owens died of apparent natural causes, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.
SO: Natural causes says the prision. We know he had cancer. BUT: the prison sent him to Columbia MO for an autopsy – and the family gets to pay hundreds of dollars extra to get him back home!!! This is an inside deal to make money. pure and simple. No need for an autopsy. follow the moeny.
