Thunderstorms that rolled through Texas County late Monday afternoon left some without electricity.

At 6:30 p.m., Intercounty Electric was reporting about 1,000 customers without power after high winds were recorded. That’s just shy of 10 percent of its base in Texas County. The biggest trouble spot is in Phelps County, where about 2,100 were without power.

Some trees were downed in the area. The Houston Fire Department was called to Lilly Avenue and North Grand Avenue. MoDOT also responded to a few highways blocked by trees.