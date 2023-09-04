The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Shaun M. Kirkwood, 41, of 800 N. Mockingbird Ln. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and expired plates after a traffic stop on First Street at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 24.

An officer made the stop after observing a white Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound on the roadway. After making contact with the driver, Kirkwood, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Kirkwood was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold period.

Debra S. Dzurick, 54, of 20291 Highway B at Raymondville, was issued four citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 15, July 19, Aug. 14 and Aug. 24.

An officer was dispatched at about 9:07 p.m. Aug. 26 regarding a report of two boys using the slide at the municipal swimming pool even though it was closed.

Upon arrival, the officer didn’t see anyone at the pool, but was advised that the boys had run to a nearby residence. The officer went to the residence and made contact with a woman and the boys, ages 15 and 14, who admitted to jumping over the fence and using the slide.

A report was sent to the county juvenile office.