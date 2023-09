This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Mark your calendars: Various dates for next year’s Texas County Fair have been announced.

The steer weigh-in is 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 3.

The hog, goat, sheep and market heifer weigh-in is 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 7.

This year’s Texas County Fair is July 9-13.