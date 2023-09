At mid-week, Texas County is in fourth place in Missouri in the archery deer season, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters in the county have killed 124 deer. The breakdown is: Antlered bucks (59), button bucks (9) and does (56).

The top counties in the state are: Jefferson (238), Franklin (179), St. Louis (133), Texas (124) and Howell (109).

To send your deer pictures, e-mail to news@houstonherald.com