On Friday afternoon, Texas County is in fourth place in Missouri in the archery deer season, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters in the county have killed 128 deer. The breakdown is: Antlered bucks (60), button bucks (9) and does (59).

The top counties in the state are: Jefferson (250), Franklin (192), St. Louis (147), Texas (128) and Howell (123.

