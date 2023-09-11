Thelma Jean (Gaston) Nichols was born on Jan. 8, 1945, in Eunice, Mo. She passed away Sept. 8, 2023, at her home in Houston at the age of 78, with her loving husband Bill by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents Murl & Neva (Frampton) Gaston, brothers Earnest “Ernie” Loye Gaston, Charles Junior Gaston, Paul Dean Gaston, and grandparents John Martin & Mary (Lewis) Gaston and Alpha & Rosa (Wilcox) Frampton.

Thelma is survived by her husband Bill Nichols, her son Brad (Deneta) Nichols of Republic, her two grandsons Cole Nichols of Sparta, and Aidan (Cassandra) Nichols of Springfield, her siblings Lonnie Gaston of Bucyrus, Barbara Longwell of Houston, Kenny (Debbie) Gaston of Licking, Linda Hays of Wichita, Kan., brother-in-law Scott Nichols of Weeki Wachee, Fla., as well as many nieces, nephews and lots of friends.

Thelma was born and raised in Eunice, where her family ran the Gaston general store. In her youth, she was on both the Eunice School and Summersville High School cheerleading squads. She played softball & many other sports. As well as being athletic, she was very popular in school. She was crowned Miss Venus and Miss Merry Christmas.

During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Bill Nichols. After three years of dating, the two were married on Dec. 29, 1963. Following their wedding, she moved to Houston, where she resided until the time of her passing.

Thelma was a devoted mother to her son Brad and a wonderful grandmother to Cole and Aidan. The same year she became a mother, she began her career as a vocational education teacher. During her tenure, she served as the cheerleading coach for several years. She retired in May 2000, after 28 successful years to enjoy life with her husband and pursue her hobbies. She was an extremely talented oil painter, painting not only on canvas, but on cast irons, hand saws, sawblades, and even mirrors. Many examples of her artistry are showcased throughout their home. She was also an avid seamstress, creating beautiful masterpieces for family and friends. When not painting or sewing, she spent time curating in her gardens out in the sunshine.

Thelma was baptized at a young age in Big Creek, near Eunice. She remained a devoted Christian throughout her life, reading the bible daily.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Thelma will be missed by all who knew her. She was an angel on Earth and is now an angel in Heaven.

A visitation for Thelma will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

