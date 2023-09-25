Houston High School will kick off homecoming Friday with a downtown parade that is followed by a queen coronation and football game later that night at Tiger Stadium.

The Houston Alumni Association also will hold its activities on Saturday.

The HHS theme is “Friday Night Fever.” The parade starts at 2 p.m. Royalty will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. kickoff against Ava. Seniors will be recognized for football, band and cheerleading at 6:15 p.m.

ALUMNI GATHERING

The Houston Alumni Association will hold its annual breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Houston Senior Center on Grand Avenue.

The annual alumni mixer is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus. Persons can also pay their annual dues that support the mission of the organization. It annually gives scholarships to deserving seniors. It also publishes an annual newsletter.

Some classes also are planning class reunions.