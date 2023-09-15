Three people are in serious condition after a Wednesday afternoon accident south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Audrey Pritchett, 83, of Rolla, was driving her 1998 Ford Taurus southbound on U.S. 63 four miles south of Rolla when Lex C. Kibler, 25, of Rolla, driving eastbound, failed to yield his 1993 Chrysler Lebaron to Pritchett making a left turn. Pritchett struck Kibler’s driver door, causing both vehicles to travel off the left side of the road. Kibler was ejected from his car, patrol said.

Pritchett was wearing a safety device and was taken by Phelps Health Ambulance to Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. Kibler, and a passenger, Brianna Chanineak, 34, of Bolivar, were not wearing safety devices and were air lifted by Phelps Health Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. R. Chronister. Assisting at the scene were Tpr. E. D. LeBlanc, Tpr. E. J. Walker and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.