Despite moving the ball successfully on several occasions, the Houston High School football team managed only one touchdown in an 18-7 defeat in a South Central Association conference game Friday night at Thayer.

Houston’s offense went to the air more than usual, and that lone score came on a passing play late in the first half when senior quarterback Wyatt Hughes tossed a short ball to senior running back Brady Brookshire, who then ran 38 yards into the end zone, evading a defender inside the 5-yard line with a nifty move. Stone Jackson kicked the extra point, but that was it for Houston.

Meanwhile, The host Bobcats scored on three lengthy long runs, including a 76-yard dash by senior Mark Spencer in the first quarter, a 32-yard scamper on a sweep left early in the second period and a 35-yard run by junior quarterback Devin Harrington midway through the fourth period.

Houston’s defense lines up for a play late in the first quarter.

Harrington’s TD came shortly after a blocked punt that gave Thayer possession in Houston territory. Spencer’s first score came shortly after the Bobcats’ defense turned in a goal line stand, stopping the Tigers on a fourth down run at the 2-yard line.

Houston’s defense thwarted 2-point conversion attempts after all three scores.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SCA) host conference leader Ava next Friday on Homecoming Night and Senior Night.