A Licking man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey D. Wann, 37, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, the patrol said.

Jessica M. Robbins, 34, was arrested on a felony Phelps County warrant for dangerous drugs, the patrol said.

Wann was taken to the Phelps County Jail and released. Robbins was taken to the Phelps County Jail on bond.