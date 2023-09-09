Two persons were seriously injured Thursday in a crash investigation that spread across Texas and Wright counties, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Officers from several agencies were responding to a domestic assault incident (see related story elsewhere) when reports were received at about 8 p.m. that a crash had occurred on Highway AM about three miles southeast of Mountain Grove.

Tpr. Z.B. Tate said a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon driven by Matthew W. Wade, 41, of Mountain Grove, struck a 2000 Saturn SL1 in the rear that was operated by Scotty J. Scott, 40, of Williamsville. The Saturn than hit a northbound 2009 Chrysler Sebring driven by Laura A. Ramsey, 39, of Ava.

Scott, who had serious injuries, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt. A passenger in this vehicle, Ryan T. Cottengim, 23, of Norwood, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox South in Springfield. He also wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Wade, who is in the Texas County Jail, is charged with numerous crimes related to the accident and earlier incident, the patrol said. He was arrested the next day after fleeing the scene, the patrol said.

Deputies from Texas and Wright counties, the Mountain Grove Police Department and patrol officers Cpl. J.D. Piccinino, Cpl. M.T. Weakley, Msgt. R.D. Vaughan, Cpl. J.R. Sellars and Tpr. R.D. Crewse assisted.

The Saturn was totaled, the Yukon had minor damage and the Chrysler had moderate damage.