Two teenagers from Winona were hurt Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 16-year-old teenager was driving his 2002 Honda CRX 250 westbound on U.S. 60 two miles east of Birch Tree when he ran off the road and struck a guard rail, patrol said.

A 14-year-old male passenger was present. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Neither was wearing a safety device. The vehicle suffered minor damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. L. J. Combs.