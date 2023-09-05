It’s easy to hear people use old sayings and idioms in everyday conversation wherever the English language is common.

Where these fascinating words and phrases originated is sometimes traceable and sometimes not, because of their origins can get lost in the shuffle of time. I never tire of looking into the subject (and there’s never a shortage of material to explore), so here’s a look at some more old sayings and where they might have come from.

•Strike a chord.

If something does this to you, it bears a significance in some way that noticeably moves you and evokes an emotional response.

The phrase originates from medieval times in England with regard to kings and queens entertainment in their courts. The phrase in its literal meaning of making a melodic musical sound on a stringed instrument can be traced back to 1694.

The earliest printed record of of the phrase being used in its idiomatic sense can be found in Boston Weekly Magazine published August 1803.

•Hill of beans.

As we all know, if something is worth this, it’s not worth much.

A version, “not worth a bean,” appeared in Britain as early as 1380 in the writings of an English poet.

The familiar version appeared in the United States in the mid-1800s when it was common to plant beans in little clumps called hills rather than in rows as in Europe.

The term gained international attention after its famous appearance in the 1942 film “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart says to Ingrid Bergman “Ilsa, I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.”

•At the end of my rope.

It’s well known that when we get to this point, we’re pretty much out of options, chances or time and are unable to further deal with a given situation or circumstance.

Its idiomatic use dates back to the 1600s. The general idea is that an animal that has been tethered and left to graze runs out of length on its rope. The phrase metaphorically uses a rope’s length to signify a reduction in a person’s patience or resources.

•Bee’s knees.

Of course, when something is this, it’s really cool or represents a great example of whatever it is.

This is one of those sayings whose origin is somewhat disputed, but it might have come into common use in the U.S. during the 1920s when the flappers compared things they considered excellent to animal parts. An American cartoonist named Tad Dorgan was probably responsible for this particular expression’s popularity, and is also credited with coining a few similar terms.

•Loose lips sink ships.

Commonly known as sort of a warning against unguarded conversation, it originated during World War II when people were advised against accidentally providing the enemy with anecdotal information that might later cause a ship to be tracked, bombed and sunk. It was created by the War Advertising Council and showed up on propaganda posters.

•Out of hand.

Obviously, when something gets this way, it has gotten out of control.

The phrase can be traced back to the 1500s in England and refers to losing control of a horse when riding or a team of horses pulling a wagon. If the rider lets go of the reins or doesn’t keep a firm grip (hence out of hand), the horse or horses can’t be controlled.

•Break the ice.

When we do this, we make the first move in an effort to get past an initial awkwardness caused by meeting a new person or group of people.

Like many other old sayings, it has a maritime origin and developed from the practice of boats at sea breaking the ice in order to pass through a body of water or clear a path for other boats.

William Shakespeare is credited with launching its idiomatic use in his 1590 play, “The Taming of the Shrew.”

•Every dog has his day.

A familiar term meaning that everyone will at some point enjoy success or good luck.

The expression dates all the way back to 406 BC and ancient Greece when a renowned Greek playwright was killed by a rival’s dogs.

It became popularized in the early 1600s when used by Shakespeare in “Hamlet.”

•Piece of cake.

A commonly used phrase meaning that something is easy to do or accomplish, it originated in Great Britain’s Royal Air Force in the late 1930s as a reference to an easy mission.

It may have started with the practice of cakewalks and the notion of many cakes having agreeable tastes and being easy to consume.

American poet Ogden Nash was the first to use it in print in his 1936 work, “Primrose Path.”

•Put your money where your mouth is.

When we want someone to do this, we of course want them to stop just talking about doing something and actually do it – or to “prove it.”

The phrase has been in use in the U.S. since the early 1900s and became popular in the 1930s. Similar expressions existed in the 1800s, like “put your money where your heart is” or “put your money where your interests are.”

Well, there you have it; another bunch of interesting (although largely useless) tidbits from the annals of the history of the English language. Stay tuned, there are more than enough of these for this series to continue.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.