A woman from Van Buren was arrested Monday evening by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cassandra A. Willrett, 34, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated – prior offender, driving while suspended, failure to drive on the right half resulting in a crash, failure to register vehicle annually with the Department of Revenue and no seat belt, the patrol said.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail on a 12-hour hold.