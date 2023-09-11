The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Tamera Fisher, 62, of 106 Sugar Maple Drive in Houston, was arrested Sept. 2 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

An officer made the arrest at Fisher’s residence and took her to the Texas County Jail. Bond on the charges is set at $1,500.

Cole B. Hooper, 27, of 7799 Westwood Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, expired driver’s license and no insurance after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 2.

Kenny J. Hayes, 22, of 8941 Hayes Drive in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license on Aug. 26.

Isaiah M. Mayberry, 18, of 8365 Haldy Drive in Raymondville, was arrested Sept. 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of stealing $750 or more and second-degree burglary.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Mayberry walking on King Street near Ozark Street at about 5:40 p.m.

He was taken to jail with a bond set at $1,000.