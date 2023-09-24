A woman from Licking was hurt Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a northbound 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Ethan R. Hey, 18, of Marthasville, skidded into the path of a southbound 2006 Nissan Altima operated by Joshua K. Harris, 42, of Licking, and was struck at about 10:45 p.m.

A passenger, Chelsea R. Harris, 27, of Licking, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to SSM Health St. Joseph at Lake St. Louis, troopers said.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt. The Ranger had moderate damage; the Altima was totaled.