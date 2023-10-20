An accident Thursday afternoon east of Edgar Springs resulted in injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. J. R. Chronister said Kimberly S. Brugman, 62, of Edgar Springs, was driving a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that ran off the left side of Highway H, went airborne, returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side of the highway and struck a gate.

Brugman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The vehicle had moderate injuries.

Assisting at the scene was Msgt. S.W. Cunningham.