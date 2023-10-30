Aleda Josephine Oglesby was born Nov. 15, 1942, to Henry and Susan (Bullock) York; she passed away Oct. 28, 2023.

She was loved by many and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Aleda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Oglesby; sons, Donnie and Tony; grandson, Jerry Wayne; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Robert) Derrick, Peggy (Chris) Finstrom, Vienna (John) Derrick, and Jeff (Jami) Oglesby; sister, Sylvia Atkisson; three brothers, Billy Joe York, Dale York, and Raymond York; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson on the way; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dear friend, Betty Young.

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Services for Aleda were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home in Houston with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. A visitation was held at 10:00 am. Interment followed at Mahan Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Derrick, Devin Oglesby, Joseph Finstrom, Joshua Finestrom, Jacob Finstrom, Christian Mitchell, Kaleb Pritchett and Dontae Pritchett. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

