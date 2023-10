The Houston Lions Club annual homecoming fish fry is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today (Sunday, Oct. 1), at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Community Building on North U.S. 63.

At the door price is $14 adults; $10 children. Children 5 and under are free. To place a drive-through order, call 417-260-2382.

Proceeds benefit the many programs spearheaded by the Lions Club.