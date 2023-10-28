This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Another ATM robbery has occurred in south-central Missouri, Rolla police say. It’s the fourth time since late September.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to an alarm call at First Community National Bank at 2323 N. Bishop Ave.

Officers discovered the drive-thru ATM was damaged by unknown masked individuals who gained access to the ATM and removed an undisclosed amount of money. They fled in a silver passenger vehicle before officers arrived.

Investigators located items of evidence indicating the suspects likely fled east along the I-44 corridor. Investigators also located evidence indicating the suspects were in the Rolla area the day before the theft.

Investigators are asking for assistance to help identify the suspects operating the vehicle in the photograph. Investigators believe the suspects are from another jurisdiction, but they may have patronized a local establishment before the theft. Investigators believe four suspects were involved in the theft.

Anyone with information should contact the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at 573-364-0111.

Since late September, thieves have hit ATMs at Mountain View and twice at Salem.