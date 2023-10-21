Two persons were injured — including one seriously — Friday evening north of Huggins, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 2007 Polaris Ranger driven by Bessie A. Watkins, 49, of Huggins, attempted to make a left-hand turn, overturning both occupants near Highway M about one mile north of Huggins on private property.

Watkins had serious injuries and was transported by Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, an 8-year-old boy, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.