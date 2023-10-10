Last week I was excited to attend the Missouri Library Association conference in Columbia.

Several Missouri library staff and staff from the state’s many colleges were there. It is a wonderful learning experience and chance to meet new folks in the industry, especially to share and exchange ideas. Two local authors were there talking about their books: Laura McHugh, author of crime novels, and Brian Gehrlein, author of children’s books. Texas County Library has these authors so come check them out!

The Winner of our September Library Card Signup Month contest is Alfred Smith of Houston. He will receive a $20 Casey’s gift card. Congratulations on now having a Texas County Library card!

A few new books to the shelves are: “The Marsh King’s Daughter” by Karen Dionne, “The Raven Thief” and “Under Lock and Skeleton Key” by Gigi Pandian, and “The Lindbergh Nanny” by Mariah Fredericks. Plus, there are several new fall and Halloween books for the kiddos.

Mark your calendars for the Houston Branch Fall Book sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. There will be plenty of gently used books to choose from. Purchase a Texas County cloth bag for only $10 and fill it with all the books you can! Books will be priced individually as well. Cash and checks accepted only.

While the library appreciates book donations, we do have a policy that we would ask you to follow before you donate. Visit our website, call any branch, or ask for a copy of the policy when you visit the library. Please ask before you donate.

The State Library has asked all Missouri libraries to remind all parents and guardians of minors (which includes 17 years and younger), that they are responsible for items their minors check out in the library. Therefore, effective Aug. 1 and going forward, when minors want to check out and their library card is due for renewal, the parent or guardian will be asked to sign new documentation that complies with the State of Missouri’s request. Thank you in advance for your understanding of this process.

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess, S.T.E.M. and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We also have S.T.E.M. kits available for check out.

Storytime at the Houston Branch is every Thursday at 10 a.m. Bring in your little ones to read a story with Miss Tiffany!

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi, and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library at 417-967-2258, or by email at TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and like our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.