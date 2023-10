The Cabool VFW Post 473 is hosting a consignment auction monthly starting Nov. 6 and a yard sale every weekend starting Nov. 4.

The consignment auctions will take place on the first and third Mondays of every month at 5 p.m.

The yard sale will take place every Saturday and Sunday. Both events are at 13801 Holmes Rd., Cabool, Mo. 65689.

For more information call Rudy at 417-260-0027.