An update on fiber internet installments, a new credit card meal spending policy and a meeting with the South Central Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG) were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Director of Technology Randon Brown’s monthly report provided to board members said that the city’s fiber program has hit 200 installments with the help of a contracted crew. 301 people are signed up.

The city’s finance committee, consisting of Aldermen Kevin Stilley, Sheila Walker and Don Romines, met Sunday, Oct. 1 to discuss the meal spending policy for employees. They brought a recommendation of a $15/$25/$35 spending allowance for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Employees are allowed to put the expense on their city credit card and provide the corresponding receipts.

Lloyd Wells, city administrator, told the board that himself and some council members met with SCOCOG to discuss housing grants and projects. They were told that the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Houston Housing Authority should investigate state and federal funds for housing. The city has worked with SCOCOG to compile and submit grants over the years. Wells assured SCOCOG that the city is moving forward with quadplex plans. Broadband funding, zoning/utility maps and solar farms were other topics discussed. Narancich and Wells will meet with them again on Oct. 17. Council members were invited to attend.

In other matters:

A resident of Chestnut Street spoke to the council saying that the city had her buy a new culvert and later told her she did not need it. She requested reimbursement. Narancich and Wells discussed the matter with her privately after the meeting.

Wells spoke with Brad Evans, police chief, who requested approval for a $54,105.69 expense for computer equipment as part of a grant that will be reimbursed fully by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The council approved the purchase.

The council approved a motion to name Adam Vandiver as an alternate to the park board. Members were also notified that another alternate will be needed soon as Larry Benoist plans to step down.

Members received a letter from Downtown Houston thanking the city for recent improvements.

Kevin Stilley, alderman, asked about painting crosswalks and requested that the city consider 3D crosswalks in certain areas.

The city plans to do a Christmas lighting contest for businesses and individuals. Judging will take place Dec. 16 and prizes will be given to the top three businesses and individuals.

Don Romines and Sheila Walker, aldermen, were absent from the meeting. At 7:07 p.m., the council adjourned. A closed session will take place Thursday, Oct. 12 to allow all members to be present.