The City of Houston made several personnel decisions in closed session meetings Thursday, Oct. 12 and Monday, Oct. 16.

In the Oct. 12 session, a motion was passed to approve raises for the police, sewer, water, electric, parks and clerk departments.

The council hired Sarah Moore as deputy clerk at wages of $35,360. Moore was appointed by Mayor Viki Narancich.

In the Oct. 16 session, a motion was passed to increase Summer Reed’s hours from 24 to 32 per week and set her pay at $17 per hour. She will serve as an administrative assistant for multiple officials.

The council authorized Mayor Narancich to sign an engagement letter with Ivan Schraeder, to secure his services as an attorney.

A motion was passed to increase the city clerk’s pay to $58,326 due to a calculation error.