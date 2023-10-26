Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 18 – Oct. 19 meeting.

Members:

Met with Crystal Patterson, Christos House outreach specialist, to sign a proclamation declaring October as domestic awareness month.

Thomas and Gail Rowley discusses the low water crossing on Bartlett Drive.

Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Wanda Etchason, part-time cook, effective Oct. 6.

Heard that Tiger Commissary will take over kitchen services at the justice center starting Nov. 4.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

George Sholtz requesting an update on the Camp Road bridge and Senate Bill 190.

William Walker asking for a letter of support for his son Lucas Walker who applied for a marijuana micro-business license.

The full minutes can be read below: