Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 meeting.

Members:

Janice Weddle and Shelby Yake, Missouri Extension office, talked about opioid funds, school programs and drug disposal.

Approved a county liquor license for Mary L. Smith dba MJ’s 137 LLC.

Received a phone call from Pete Berry, MoDOT project manager, about work they will be doing and road closure on Highway 17 at the Roubidoux Creek Bridge.

Reviewed a community needs assessment from the Texas County Health Department.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

George Sholtz wanting current information pertaining to the bridge on Camp Road, SB 190 and a Pierce Township meeting.

Mary Ellen Higashi needing contact information for township boards and a few questions for the clerk on the election process.

The Phelps County Courthouse on the 2024 judicial budget meeting being held on Dec. 9, 2023.

Jeff Malam concerning issues on Bartlett Drive.

MAC Trust concerning meeting times and dates during conference.

Doug Gaston concerning items left in his old office.

The full minutes can be read below: