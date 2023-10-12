Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 meeting.

Members:

  • Janice Weddle and Shelby Yake, Missouri Extension office, talked about opioid funds, school programs and drug disposal.
  • Approved a county liquor license for Mary L. Smith dba MJ’s 137 LLC.
  • Received a phone call from Pete Berry, MoDOT project manager, about work they will be doing and road closure on Highway 17 at the Roubidoux Creek Bridge.
  • Reviewed a community needs assessment from the Texas County Health Department.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • George Sholtz wanting current information pertaining to the bridge on Camp Road, SB 190 and a Pierce Township meeting.
  • Mary Ellen Higashi needing contact information for township boards and a few questions for the clerk on the election process.
  • The Phelps County Courthouse on the 2024 judicial budget meeting being held on Dec. 9, 2023.
  • Jeff Malam concerning issues on Bartlett Drive.
  • MAC Trust concerning meeting times and dates during conference.
  • Doug Gaston concerning items left in his old office.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-October-4-and-5Download

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply