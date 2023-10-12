Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 4 – Oct. 5 meeting.
Members:
- Janice Weddle and Shelby Yake, Missouri Extension office, talked about opioid funds, school programs and drug disposal.
- Approved a county liquor license for Mary L. Smith dba MJ’s 137 LLC.
- Received a phone call from Pete Berry, MoDOT project manager, about work they will be doing and road closure on Highway 17 at the Roubidoux Creek Bridge.
- Reviewed a community needs assessment from the Texas County Health Department.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- George Sholtz wanting current information pertaining to the bridge on Camp Road, SB 190 and a Pierce Township meeting.
- Mary Ellen Higashi needing contact information for township boards and a few questions for the clerk on the election process.
- The Phelps County Courthouse on the 2024 judicial budget meeting being held on Dec. 9, 2023.
- Jeff Malam concerning issues on Bartlett Drive.
- MAC Trust concerning meeting times and dates during conference.
- Doug Gaston concerning items left in his old office.
