Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 28 – Sept. 29 meeting.

Members:

  • Reviewed and approved an account payable for county liability insurance.
  • Discussed a bid from CPI Technologies for a new administration building server.
  • Received a letter from Thomas Rowley concerning Bartlett Dr.
  • Made a note to contact Doug Gaston, former judge, concerning items remaining in his old office.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Patrick Kelly, road deputy, effective Sept. 27. He will remain a reserve deputy.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Cassandra Norris, full-time jailer, effective Sept. 1.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Ivan Schrader, county attorney, concerning SB190 and a county resolution.
  • Jeff Malam and Larry Cornutt with questions about the mileage of Bartlett Dr.
  • Kim DeMotte and Curt Faigle concerning the 100 acre woods road rally in Texas County on March 15, 2024.

