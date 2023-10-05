Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 28 – Sept. 29 meeting.

Members:

Reviewed and approved an account payable for county liability insurance.

Discussed a bid from CPI Technologies for a new administration building server.

Received a letter from Thomas Rowley concerning Bartlett Dr.

Made a note to contact Doug Gaston, former judge, concerning items remaining in his old office.

Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Patrick Kelly, road deputy, effective Sept. 27. He will remain a reserve deputy.

Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Cassandra Norris, full-time jailer, effective Sept. 1.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Ivan Schrader, county attorney, concerning SB190 and a county resolution.

Jeff Malam and Larry Cornutt with questions about the mileage of Bartlett Dr.

Kim DeMotte and Curt Faigle concerning the 100 acre woods road rally in Texas County on March 15, 2024.

The full minutes can be read below: