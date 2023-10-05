Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 28 – Sept. 29 meeting.
Members:
- Reviewed and approved an account payable for county liability insurance.
- Discussed a bid from CPI Technologies for a new administration building server.
- Received a letter from Thomas Rowley concerning Bartlett Dr.
- Made a note to contact Doug Gaston, former judge, concerning items remaining in his old office.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Patrick Kelly, road deputy, effective Sept. 27. He will remain a reserve deputy.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Cassandra Norris, full-time jailer, effective Sept. 1.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Ivan Schrader, county attorney, concerning SB190 and a county resolution.
- Jeff Malam and Larry Cornutt with questions about the mileage of Bartlett Dr.
- Kim DeMotte and Curt Faigle concerning the 100 acre woods road rally in Texas County on March 15, 2024.
The full minutes can be read below: