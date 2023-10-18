Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their meetings on Oct. 11-12.

Commissioners:

•Heard from a delegation concerning Senate Bill 190, a property tax measure related to senior citizens. It was signed into law earlier.

•Visited with Isaiah Buse, publisher of the Houston Herald, who answered questions related to digital subscriptions and the county’s use of the paper’s archives that date to the late 1800s. It was also discussed doing a monthly column to keep citizens updated on what is happening in the county.

•Reviewed and approved a liquor license request from Katelyn Alcorn with Alcorn Industries, doing business as Double A Convenience, 29 N. Highway 17, Summersville.

•Attended a meeting of the South Central Commissioners Association on Friday, Oct. 13.

•Participated in a meeting of the Texas County Salary Commission on Thursday, Oct. 12.

•Received a bid from Nathaniel Choate for work on the county museum on Grand Avenue in Houston.

•Learned that the county received $8,407 for vehicles sold.

•Heard from George Sholtz, who received updates on Camp Road Bridge, Senate Bill 190 and Pierce Township.

•Heard from Don Stilley, an Upton Township board member, who discussed a low-water bridge on Turley Road, left plans and inquired if funding might be available.

Commissioners Scott Long and John Casey attended a legislative tour of Texas County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 12.