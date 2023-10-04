A Texas County business is among 48 receiving marijuana microbusiness licenses awarded in a lottery.

LS Gardens LLC of 18343 Highway H was among six chosen in the 8th Congressional District. According to a secretary of state’s filing, its principal is Lucas A. Walker of Houston. According to paperwork, it will operate a wholesale operation.

Top applicants were drawn in a lottery. To ensure the integrity of the random drawing, the Missouri Lottery conducted it without reference to the identities. More than 1,600 applications were received from July 27-Aug. 10.

A list of lottery drawing results and approved microbusiness licensees can be found on the website, Cannabis.Mo.Gov.

Six microbusiness licenses were awarded within each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two are microbusiness dispensary licenses and four are microbusiness wholesale facility licenses. Before issuing the licenses, Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation conducted a review of the drawn applications to determine whether applicants were eligible to receive a license.

A microbusiness is different from a medical or comprehensive facility because it is designed to provide a path to facility ownership for individuals who might not otherwise easily access that opportunity, such as those with a net worth of less than $250,000 or veterans with a service-connected disability. No more than 250 flowering plants can be on the site of

There were other applicants in Texas County, but all were denied.

An additional 48 licenses will be issued through each subsequent application/lottery window in 2024 and 2025. For more information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov.