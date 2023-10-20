A firm received $5.8 million in grant funding for 11 cellular tower projects, including one in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Economic Development said.

USCOC of Greater Missouri LLC (U.S. Cellular) received the money, one of three companies to win funding on Friday.

The Department of Economic Development announced that it awarded about $12 million through the Cell Towers Grant Program for 29 projects. Grant awards will be used to construct new towers that provide quality cellular service and greater 911 connectivity to high-cost areas. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is focused on investing in the expansion of cellular service statewide.

“Expanding cellular connectivity statewide remains a top priority for both public safety and economic growth,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “We’re proud to continue making historic investments in critical infrastructure like cellular service to build a stronger future for Missouri. These grant awards will make a positive difference by expanding cellular service for thousands of Missourians.”

Projects receiving funds through the Cell Towers Grant Program are expected to serve more than 17,000 high-need locations that previously lacked quality cellular service. The program, administered by DED’s Office of Broadband Development, was launched in May 2023 and awarded competitive grants to applicants who also contributed private funding in addition to grant funds. Each awarded project will result in the construction of one cellular tower, for a total of 29 new towers built statewide.

A second round of funding through the Cell Towers Grant Program began Friday. Of the original $20 million appropriated by Parson and the Missouri General Assembly, $7.9 million will be available for eligible providers and tower owners for the construction of new towers.