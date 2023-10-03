David Allen Blaska, 43, son of Leonard A. Blaska and Catherine Ann Blaska was born May 2, 1980, in Flint Mich. He passed Sept. 30, 2023, in Boone Hospital in Columbia Mo.

David met Clyla Ragan in 1999, the love of his life. They got married June 23, 2001. They had 3 kids together.

David is preceded in death by his father Leonard Blaska, grandparents Foster and Thelma Baxter, grandmother Angie Henley, mother-in-law Glenda Ragan and sister-in-law Alaina Ragan.

He is survived by his wife Clyla Blaska, kids; Lindsey, Alivia and Landon, grandkids; Trunx and Axel Bates, mother Catherine Blaska; siblings Leonard A. Blaska Jr., Angela Battle, Kristina Blaska and several nieces and nephews.

