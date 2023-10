We are sad to announce that Imogene Collins, 92, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Funeral services for Mrs. Imogene Collins will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Success Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Dykes Cemetery at Bucyrus.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.