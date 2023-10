We are sad to announce that Richard Prough II, 62, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Old Union Cemetery in Huggins.

Memorial contributions may be made at Evans Funeral Home.